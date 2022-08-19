Driver arrested after car crashes through wall of Paisley flats

A 26-year-old man has been charged over alleged road traffic offences after a car crashed through the walls of a block of flats in Renfrewshire.
Emergency services were sent to the Hamilton Court flats, in Calside, Paisley, at 10.45pm on Thursday after a car smashed through the ground floor wall.
Police Scotland said two occupants of the vehicle left the scene but were found nearby and taken to the town’s Royal Alexandra Hospital for treatment.
No one else was injured in the crash, the force said.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 26-year-old man, the driver, was later arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and is due to appear in court at a later date.”
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Operations Control mobilised five appliances to the scene to assist emergency service partners in making the area safe.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.