Man arrested after three die in Argyll crash

A man has been arrested after three men died in a road collision on the A828 in Argyll.

The incident involved a silver Honda Civic and a black HGV at around 2.30pm on Friday, August 19, on the A828 Oban to Fort William road, near Castle Stalker.

Three occupants of the Honda died at the scene, while a fourth was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries.

Police have confirmed a 47-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

He has been released pending further enquiries.

The road was closed until 2.25am on Saturday, August 20.

Officers are now appealing for information.

Sergeant Kevin Craig said: “At this time, our thoughts are with the families and friends of the deceased men.

“I would also like to thank the public for their patience and understanding as officers attended the scene and carried out their enquiries.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this crash and would ask anyone with information, or who witnessed anything, to contact officers via 101 quoting incident 1976 of Friday, 19 August, 2022.”