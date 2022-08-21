Search

21 Aug 2022

Pedestrian hit by bus in critical condition in hospital

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Aug 2022 4:25 PM

A man is in critical condition in hospital after he was hit by a bus in a city centre.

The collision happened on Midland Street at its junction with Jamaica Street, Glasgow, at around 1.45 pm on Saturday August 20.

The pedestrian, a 40-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

The driver of the bus was not injured.

Police are appealing for information about the crash.

Sergeant Ryan McAuley, of the Police Scotland Road Policing Unit, said: “The area was quite busy at the time of the crash and I am appealing to anyone who has not yet spoken to police to come forward.

“I am keen to obtain any dashcam footage of the crash as well, so if you were in the area at the time and may have captured footage, then please get in touch.

“Information can be passed to officers via 101 quoting reference number 1837 of Saturday, 20 August, 2022.”

Midland Street was closed for several hours following the crash and reopened at around 9pm.

