Five youths taken to hospital after they were hit by a car in Glasgow

Five youths have been taken to hospital after they were hit by a car in Glasgow.
Emergency services were scrambled to Provanmill Road, in the Blackhill area of the city, at 5.40pm on Monday after they were hit by the vehicle.
The five have been taken to hospital, Police Scotland said, and a 34-year-old man is being questioned in connection with the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 5.40pm on Monday, August 22, police were called to a report of five youths struck by a car on Provanmill Road, Glasgow.
“Officers attended and the five youths were taken to the Royal Hospital for Children.
“A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and enquiries are continuing.”
