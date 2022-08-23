Search

24 Aug 2022

Ofgem warned of poverty impact from energy price cap increase

Ofgem warned of poverty impact from energy price cap increase

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Aug 2022 1:25 AM

Scotland’s Children’s Commissioner has challenged Ofgem over the decision to raise the energy price cap, warning more families will be pushed into poverty this winter.

Bruce Adamson expressed his grave concerns in a letter to the energy regulator’s chief executive, Jonathan Brearley.

He highlighted particular concerns about the impact of the decision for families with disabled children, with some relying on life-saving electrical equipment.

Mr Adamson said the experience of poverty can “severely affect a child’s development”, while having a negative impact on mental and physical health, education, family relationships, aspirations and life chances.

“Children have told us that they feel poverty robs them of their childhood, but this is not inevitable,” he wrote.

“Poverty is a political choice; a consequence of decisions made by the UK and Scottish governments. Regulators and others who hold economic levers can choose to either mitigate or contribute to poverty.”

He has enquired as to how Ofgem intends on using its powers to protect children and young people from the potential impact of a cap increase, warning more will face severe poverty as a result.

Mr Adamson said: “It is beyond dispute that unfettered and unmitigated energy price rises risk pushing more children into poverty, and those children already in poverty into destitution.

“The short and long-term consequences to individuals and to society will be devastating.”

The Commissioner has also asked Ofgem to demonstrate how it has considered the impact of another price cap rise, particularly on vulnerable groups of children and young people.

It comes after legal campaigners at the Good Law Project issued a notice of court action should the regulator fail to comply with its duty to protect vulnerable customers.

Impact assessments are expected to be conducted when decisions are made on regulatory functions, considering the needs of disabled or chronically sick people, those on low incomes, people living in rural areas, and pensioners, in particular.

However, Mr Adamson stated in his letter: “It is clear that many children and young people in Scotland will fall directly within the first three of those categories and that a significant number of individuals in all four categories will have child dependents.”

The letter also highlighted the fact that Scotland has a disproportionate number of households with no access to mains gas, particularly in rural and island areas.

Costs for those households are not fully protected by the price cap, with increased costs being in excess of the cap in some cases.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media