Search

24 Aug 2022

Sturgeon offers ‘continued solidarity’ to Zelensky on Ukraine’s independence day

Sturgeon offers ‘continued solidarity’ to Zelensky on Ukraine’s independence day

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Aug 2022 12:57 PM

Nicola Sturgeon has written to Ukraine’s president offering Scotland’s “continued solidarity” six months on from Russia’s “unjust, unprovoked and illegal” invasion.

Ms Sturgeon wrote to President Volodymyr Zelensky as Ukraine marked its independence day in the midst of the ongoing conflict.

The Scottish First Minister met Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, at her official residence, Bute House in Edinburgh, on Wednesday, and passed the letter to him during their meeting.

In it she said: “To mark Ukraine’s independence day, I offer Scotland’s continued solidarity with Ukraine and our admiration for your people’s bravery in the face of an unjust, unprovoked and illegal invasion.

“Scotland stands with Ukraine for democracy, human rights and the rule of law at home and abroad.”

She added that since the conflict began Scotland had “offered sanctuary – and a helping hand – to more than 14,000 people who have been forced to leave their homes”.

And Ms Sturgeon told President Zelensky she hoped this action “strengthens the bond between our two countries now and in a more peaceful future”.

However, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said more needed to be done to help those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Mr Cole-Hamilton, who is to take a Ukrainian into his own home, complained that the “slow progress in vetting hosts is causing big problems”.

He added: “Even when people do make it to Scotland, their problems are not over. They face short-term placements in hotels, on board a cruise ship, or being moved around from home to home.

“Platitudes and flag-waving from the Scottish Government only go so far; we need to take action.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media