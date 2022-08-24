Search

24 Aug 2022

Burnham: Mayors could give Scotland’s cities a stronger voice

Burnham: Mayors could give Scotland’s cities a stronger voice

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Aug 2022 3:14 PM

Local champions are required across Scotland’s communities in order to deliver important change, Scottish Labour has said.

Party leader Anas Sarwar made the call alongside Andy Burnham, Greater Manchester mayor and former Labour MP, at the launch of a paper on local government reform in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Mr Sarwar suggested that Scotland could “learn the lessons” of the use of local and metro mayors elsewhere in the UK, and that by introducing such a system north of the border, communities would become more empowered.

He pointed to the work carried out by Mr Burnham in his capacity of mayor to battle homelessness in his city, as well as taking steps to improve transport integration and being able to challenge decisions from ministers during the coronavirus lockdown.

Mr Burnham said introducing regional mayors in Scotland could make a “real difference”, adding that cities risk being left behind if they do not have enough power to do things for themselves.

He told the PA news agency: “As I look at things today, you know, it’s obviously been good that Scotland’s had devolution to the national level.

“But at the same time, I think cities potentially could get left behind if cities don’t have more power to do more things for themselves.

“I’ll give you a practical example. A week on Monday, I’m introducing a cap on bus fares in Greater Manchester, so it’d be two pound cap on an adult journey, one pound on a child journey, and it’s free for 16-18s.

“And then it’d be five pound cap on fares in a day, no matter how many buses people take.

“I would say, well, why shouldn’t Glasgow be able to do exactly the same thing to help people through the cost-of-living crisis?”

The Greater Manchester mayor added that it is a “good thing for proud cities like Glasgow, Manchester and Liverpool to be able to do more things for themselves and collaborate more”, and said his own city now has a “stronger voice” as a result of the mayoral system.

Mr Burnham will be meeting Scotland’s First Minister on Tuesday afternoon.

Asked what he is expecting from his conversation with Nicola Sturgeon, he said: “What we want to do is take that conversation up the north of England and Scotland to that level and say, you know, can we have better ways of talking, better ways of working?

“We have got an arrangement with the Welsh Government and I think it would be beneficial if we had something similar.

“Obviously, there was a challenge last year with the travel ban that was imposed on Manchester and Salford and that was a difficult moment.

“We resolved it at the time, but I think it does point to having more dialogue going forward.”

Mr Burnham said one such issue he seeks to have more communication on is the HS2 rail network, following the announcement earlier this year that a planned £3 billion connection between HS2 and the West Coast Main Line would be axed.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media