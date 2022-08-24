Search

25 Aug 2022

Scottish spaceport aims to be included as part of green freeport bid

Scottish spaceport aims to be included as part of green freeport bid

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Aug 2022 1:25 AM

A spaceport in Shetland which hopes to host rocket launches next year is aiming to become part of the North East Scotland freeport.

SaxaVord Spaceport in Unst is in talks to become a subzone of the North East Scotland Green Freeport (NESGF) should its bid for freeport status become successful.

Two freeports, which will enjoy special tax incentives and lower tariffs, will be created north of the border in a scheme agreed by the Scottish and UK Governments.

A bidding process is currently under way, with five sites in the running around Scotland.

Peterhead Port Authority chief executive Simon Brebner said: “In addition to our plans for carbon capture and hydrogen production, as well as offshore wind, our desire to form a strong association with SaxaVord Spaceport means we will boldly be going where no freeport has gone before.

“The two ports and airport are clearly geographically central to the spaceport supply chain, and we believe that if our bid is successful we will be able to add significantly to our value proposition.

“There is a clear case to be made for SaxaVord Spaceport becoming a subzone of NESGF.”

SaxaVord Spaceport CEO Frank Strang said: “As we prepare for launch, it makes absolute sense to align ourselves with the NESGF bid as the benefits for both Shetland and the north east are clear, and, dare I say it, out of this world.

“Our business will be of huge strategic and commercial significance to the UK and Scotland for decades to come, and any associated freeport status would be of considerable importance to our own plans and enhance the ability of the bid partners in the north east to support us.

“The clear ambition of NESGF to reposition the region as the net-zero capital of Europe aligns seamlessly with our aspiration to become a green energy exemplar.”

Three launchpads are currently being built at the £43 million spaceport, allowing for the launch of small satellites into either polar or sun-synchronous, low-Earth orbits.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media