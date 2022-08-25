Search

25 Aug 2022

Murder inquiry launched after Grangemouth death

25 Aug 2022 8:25 AM

Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man died in Grangemouth.

Officers were called to a property in Bowhouse Road in the town at around 6.40pm on Monday following a report of a sudden death.

Allan West, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement released through police, his family said: “We are devastated by these events. Allan was a much loved father and will be missed.”

Police are treating the death as murder and appealed for information.

Detective Chief Inspector Frank Travers, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Allan’s family at this difficult time for them. I want to reassure them and the wider community that we are doing all we can to establish the full circumstances of what has happened.

“We have a dedicated team of officers investigating his death and there will be an added police presence in the area while our inquiries continue. Anyone with concerns should speak to officers.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen Allan in the days leading up to his death to get touch as they may hold valuable information that could assist officers.

“Anyone who has seen anything suspicious in or near Allan’s flat should also get in touch, no matter how insignificant you think your information could be.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 2993 of Monday August 22 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

