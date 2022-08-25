Search

26 Aug 2022

Business support urged ahead of energy price cap announcement

Business support urged ahead of energy price cap announcement

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Aug 2022 1:25 AM

The UK and Scottish governments have been urged to take action to support businesses as Ofgem prepares to announce a new energy price cap.

An action plan from the Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC) network proposes both reserved and devolved steps that can be taken to tackle the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and ensure firms avoid “unsustainable rises”.

The network is calling upon ministers at Holyrood to provide a business relief package at a similar level of support to that given during the Covid-19 pandemic, aligned with support offered to communities and households, and to ensure the non-domestic rates revaluation goes ahead as planned next year.

It is also urging for a moratorium to be placed on all policy measures which increase business costs for the remainder of the parliament and put a pause on regulations and new taxes such as the workplace parking levy.

Meanwhile, Westminster is being asked to implement a temporary cut in VAT bills to 5%, introduce an SME energy price cap and offer Covid-style support in the form of an emergency energy grant for the businesses most at risk from the crisis.

The SCC is also recommending that national insurance contributions are temporarily reversed in order to put money back into the pockets of companies and their owners, and that the Shortage Occupation List is reviewed and reformed to help in filling talent shortages.

SCC chief executive Dr Liz Cameron said: “Since the start of 2021, businesses could see this crisis coming and have been consistently telling us that they are facing unsustainable rises in costs.

“The impact of these challenges on businesses, consumers and our communities must be tackled with immediate action.

“The scale of the crisis has reached a tipping point and with so many on the brink, we simply cannot afford any more inaction.”

It comes as Citizens Advice Scotland warned people will be awaiting the new energy price cap announcement “with a feeling of dread in the pit of their stomach”.

The maximum amount domestic customers can be charged for their energy and gas supplies is expected to rise to more than £3,500 from October.

Citizens Advice Scotland chief executive Derek Mitchell said: “CABs are on the front line of this cost-of-living crisis and what they are seeing is increasing amounts of people hanging on by their fingertips. They cannot afford another huge increase in bills.

“The Citizens Advice network is already seeing increased demand for, and a direct link between, food insecurity advice and energy advice. It’s the summer time, what are people supposed to do when temperatures drop but bills keep rising? People will freeze or starve without urgent help.

“We need to see a pandemic-level response from government. That means targeted support for the most vulnerable people and for advice services like CABs.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media