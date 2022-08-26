Two charged over death of 67-year-old

Two men have been charged after a man died in Grangemouth, police have said.
Officers were called to a property in Bowhouse Road in the town at around 6.40pm on Monday following a report of a sudden death.
Allan West, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said that two men aged 41 and 49 have been charged in connection with the death.
They are due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.
