Search

26 Aug 2022

Covid levels in Scotland drop to lowest levels since start of June

Covid levels in Scotland drop to lowest levels since start of June

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Aug 2022 1:50 PM

The number of people in Scotland with Covid-19 has dropped to the lowest level since the start of June, according to latest estimates.

About one in 40 people in private households north of the border were estimated to have the virus in the week to August 16, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed.

This was down from about one in 30 people the previous week and the lowest since the week to June 2.

The ONS estimates that 135,000 people, or 2.56% of the population in Scotland had Covid-19 in the week to August 16.

About one in 45 people was estimated to have Covid-19 in England and Wales, while in Northern Ireland the figure was one in 70.

Sarah Crofts, ONS head of analytical outputs for the Covid-19 Infection Survey, said: “Infections continue to head in the right direction across all of the UK and are now at levels similar to those last seen in mid-June.”

It comes after data from National Records of Scotland on Thursday showed there were 57 deaths involving Covid-19 in the week ending August 21, which was 10 fewer than the previous week.

The total is the lowest it has been since the week ending June 20, when there were 52 cases where the virus was mentioned on someone’s death certificate.

It means there have now been 15,550 deaths in Scotland where coronavirus was on the death certificate.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media