26 Aug 2022

New business leaders group targets recovery of Scotland’s retail sector

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Aug 2022 3:09 PM

The impact of soaring energy costs and Brexit has been discussed by a new group aiming to help Scotland’s retail sector in its recovery from the pandemic.

The first meeting of the Retail Industry Leadership Group (RILG) also saw members consider how to deliver the Scottish Government’s Retail Strategy.

Co-chaired by public finance minister Tom Arthur and John Lewis Partnership CEO Andrew Murphy, the group includes senior business representatives, trade unions and industry groups.

It intends to work alongside Holyrood to assist the country’s retail sector in tackling challenges while emerging with more resilience from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Arthur said: “This first meeting of the Retail Industry Leadership Group was timely given the cost crisis we are facing, and allowed us to learn more about the impact on retail businesses, staff and customers.

“Implementing the retail strategy can help the sector seize opportunities, deal with longer-term trends, and recover from immediate challenges.

“There is no single solution to helping retailers so, as we approach a challenging winter, it is essential the response from Government at every level happens at speed, to address the nature and magnitude of the emergency.”

Mr Murphy added: “There was a shared concern around the impact inflation is having on suppliers, employees, customers and our communities through the current cost-of-living crisis.

“It is clear that both retailers and the Scottish Government continue to work hard to find ways to provide more support where they can.

“I’m excited by the evident enthusiasm of the leadership group to drive forward the implementation of the retail strategy. Fair Work, the skills agenda and the importance of retail in delivering high quality town and city centres are uppermost in our minds as we look ahead to the next few months.”

News

