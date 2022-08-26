Search

26 Aug 2022

Farmers given water scarcity warning by watchdog

Farmers given water scarcity warning by watchdog

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Aug 2022 3:16 PM

Farmers have been warned they may be barred from withdrawing water from natural sources in East Lothian due to the water scarcity situation.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said that the Tyne catchment in East Lothian has reached “significant scarcity” levels.

It is warning water abstractors – businesses such as farmers, whisky distilleries and golf courses that remove or divert water from the natural water environment – about possible suspensions of licences.

Parts of the Tweed catchment in the Scottish Borders remain at “significant water scarcity” level with suspensions on abstractions still in place.

The rest of the area is also expected to reach this level in the coming days, along with the River Ythan catchment in Aberdeenshire.

Nathan Critchlow-Watton, head of water and planning at Sepa, said: “Although we have seen some rainfall in these areas over the last week, it has not been enough to make up for the long-term deficits that have built up throughout the year.

“With more prolonged dry weather forecast, we will continue to monitor conditions and take appropriate action until the risk of water scarcity has reduced.

“Suspensions are part of Scotland’s National Water Scarcity Plan, which is designed to ensure the correct balance is struck between protecting the environment and providing resource for human and economic activity during prolonged dry periods.

“They are a last resort and Sepa only takes such action when the evidence tells us it can no longer be avoided.

“It is vital that business reliant on local water environments are prepared for these conditions as climate change means water scarcity is becoming a more regular occurrence.

“We are already seeing that this summer and we are committed to working with those affected now and in the future to help them build resilience.”

Sepa said that businesses in East Lothian reliant on water abstractions are being contacted about next steps and possible licence suspensions to prevent further harm and potentially irreversible damage to the local water environment.

It said that businesses may be able to switch to groundwater as their source and can apply to do so on its website.

Sepa said that applications from significant scarcity areas will be prioritised and fast-tracked.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media