Search

29 Aug 2022

Consultation launched on Scottish Government’s agriculture bill

Consultation launched on Scottish Government’s agriculture bill

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Aug 2022 11:25 AM

A consultation on the Scottish Government’s forthcoming agriculture bill has been launched.

It is hoped the bill will make Scotland a global leader in sustainable and regenerative agriculture.

The climate change plan from the Scottish Government aims to achieve a 31% reduction in agricultural emissions by 2032.

Rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “We are supporting our farmers, crofters and land managers to produce more high quality and sustainable food, as well as ensuring out food system is more resilient.

Public views are now being sought on high-quality food production, fair income for farmers and nature restoration and protecting biodiversity.

“The fact is that high-quality food production is very much part of meeting our net-zero targets and dealing with the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss.

“We have ambitious targets and right across the agriculture sector we have the talent and skills to meet our aims.

“I would urge people from all walks of life to get involved and make their views known, these issues affect us all.”

Other proposals include plans to develop resilient and thriving rural and island communities including financial support for rural development and the rural economy.

It also looks at measures to modernise tenant farming, including providing tenants with the same opportunity to adapt to the future as the rest of Scottish agriculture, which would allow them to play their part in supporting biodiversity.

Fair work conditions, including the real living wage, for agriculture workers are also part of the plans.

Views are also being sought on making subsidy payments that establish minimum standards for animal health and welfare.

The consultation is open for responses until November.

It will include a series of online and in-person events to gather the views of stakeholders and the public.

The bill is expected in 2023 to enable the delivery of the Scottish Government’s vision for agriculture.

Ruth Taylor, agriculture and land use policy manager at WWF Scotland, said: “We can’t talk about Scotland’s future, without speaking about agriculture and how it’s funded. Farmers and crofters are at the frontline of climate change, and they also hold the solution as managers of the land.

“Currently over half a billion pounds of public money is spent on farming payments, but only a small pot of that funding is given to help restore and protect nature, and to reduce climate emissions.

“That’s why we believe changing how the Scottish Government pays farmers is essential if we’re to meet our climate targets.

“We hope that throughout this consultation process, the Scottish Government listens to and learns from those who are already taking steps to farm in more nature-friendly ways.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media