Consultation launched on Scottish Government’s agriculture bill

A consultation on the Scottish Government’s forthcoming agriculture bill has been launched.

It is hoped the bill will make Scotland a global leader in sustainable and regenerative agriculture.

The climate change plan from the Scottish Government aims to achieve a 31% reduction in agricultural emissions by 2032.

Rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “We are supporting our farmers, crofters and land managers to produce more high quality and sustainable food, as well as ensuring out food system is more resilient.

Public views are now being sought on high-quality food production, fair income for farmers and nature restoration and protecting biodiversity.

“The fact is that high-quality food production is very much part of meeting our net-zero targets and dealing with the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss.

“We have ambitious targets and right across the agriculture sector we have the talent and skills to meet our aims.

“I would urge people from all walks of life to get involved and make their views known, these issues affect us all.”

Other proposals include plans to develop resilient and thriving rural and island communities including financial support for rural development and the rural economy.

It also looks at measures to modernise tenant farming, including providing tenants with the same opportunity to adapt to the future as the rest of Scottish agriculture, which would allow them to play their part in supporting biodiversity.

Fair work conditions, including the real living wage, for agriculture workers are also part of the plans.

Views are also being sought on making subsidy payments that establish minimum standards for animal health and welfare.

The consultation is open for responses until November.

It will include a series of online and in-person events to gather the views of stakeholders and the public.

The bill is expected in 2023 to enable the delivery of the Scottish Government’s vision for agriculture.

Ruth Taylor, agriculture and land use policy manager at WWF Scotland, said: “We can’t talk about Scotland’s future, without speaking about agriculture and how it’s funded. Farmers and crofters are at the frontline of climate change, and they also hold the solution as managers of the land.

“Currently over half a billion pounds of public money is spent on farming payments, but only a small pot of that funding is given to help restore and protect nature, and to reduce climate emissions.

“That’s why we believe changing how the Scottish Government pays farmers is essential if we’re to meet our climate targets.

“We hope that throughout this consultation process, the Scottish Government listens to and learns from those who are already taking steps to farm in more nature-friendly ways.”