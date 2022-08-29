Search

29 Aug 2022

Man attacked by two teenagers on electric scooters

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Aug 2022 3:53 PM

A man needed hospital treatment for serious injuries after he was attacked by two teenage boys on electric scooters.

The 46-year-old was near the traffic lights on Northfield Broadway in Edinburgh when he was assaulted at around 10pm on Thursday August 25.

He suffered serious injuries and was treated at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

The incident happened on the evening of the Heart of Midlothian v FC Zurich Europa League play-off on Thursday.

Police are appealing for information.

Detective Sergeant Kimberly Tennant of the Violence Reduction Unit, Gayfield, Edinburgh, said: “This was a violent attack which took place on a fairly busy street with pedestrians and vehicles despite the time.

“It was just after a football game and the pubs had been busy with people out watching it.

“Think back, were you in the area and did you see anything which may help us identify these youths?

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are relying on members of the public to provide us with as much information as possible.

“If you can assist then please contact us on 101, quoting reference incident 4192 of 25 August, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The two suspects are both described as white, of slim build, in their mid to late teens and wearing dark coloured clothing.

They were seen heading off towards Portobello Road.

