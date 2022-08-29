NHS facing a ‘really challenging winter’ – Humza Yousaf

The NHS will face a “really challenging” winter, the Health Secretary has said, with the cost-of-living crisis adding to the usual pressures experienced by the health service.

Humza Yousaf said health boards were being asked to factor rising energy prices into their budgets as well as prepare for the impact of winter illnesses like flu.

On Monday, he visited the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh to mark one year of the Scottish Trauma Network operating.

He spoke to clinicians and patient Sandy Baptie from East Lothian.

The 66-year-old was injured after being hit by a car while out cycling and is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

Mr Yousaf said he would soon be updating MSPs on winter contingency plans for the NHS.

He said: “Even with those plans in place, it’s going to be a really challenging winter

“Not just for the usual slips, trips and falls, Covid, we may well see a flu season come back.

“But frankly, the cost-of-living crisis is also a public health crisis too.”

Asked if high energy prices would squeeze NHS budgets for care, he said the UK Government should take “meaningful action” to reduce costs.

Mr Yousaf said: “We’re asking our health boards to factor that into the cost of providing care, particularly with an eye to winter.

“But immediate action by the UK Government could make a big, big difference.”

Asked if the Scottish Government would provide its own support if Westminster did not, he said: “We’ll certainly look at that of course, but the Scottish Government budget is extremely challenging.”

Earlier this month, the Royal College of Nursing union balloted members for strike action after rejecting a 5% pay offer.

Mr Yousaf said he would soon be speaking to staff representatives about the pay offer, adding: “I can completely understand from their perspective, why they want to push the government further, given the high cost of energy and fuel and the cost-of-living crisis.

“But also I hope they understand the really challenging fiscal position that we’re in too.”