29 Aug 2022

Police appeal for witnesses after deliberate house fire in Inverness

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Aug 2022 5:25 PM

Police in Inverness have launched an investigation after a house was deliberately set on fire at the weekend.

Emergency services attended the blaze at Bruce Avenue at around 10.55pm on Saturday, August 27.

Firefighters extinguished the fire which had been contained within the property’s hallway.

It is now being treated as suspicious as police urge witnesses to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Ross Robertson, from Inverness CID, said: “Thankfully neighbours saw the fire and emergency services were called before it could spread further into the home.

“The motive for this attack has yet to be established and we are appealing for anyone who has not yet come forward to police to get in touch.

“We would also appeal to any passing motorists who may have dashcam footage of the fire or of the timeframe just before.”

Information can be passed onto Police Scotland via 101, citing reference number 4228 of August 27.

