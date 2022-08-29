Search

29 Aug 2022

Teenager treated for serious injuries after Greenock assault

Teenager treated for serious injuries after Greenock assault

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Aug 2022 5:25 PM

A 15-year-old boy has suffered serious injuries after being assaulted in Greenock.

The teenager was assaulted between 11pm on Saturday and 12.20am on Sunday at the junction of Kilmacolm Road and Corlic Street.

He was taken to the Royal Children’s Hospital in Glasgow for treatment to serious injuries.

Police officers in Inverclyde are now appealing for witnesses.

Constable Agnieszka Telford said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard any disturbance in the area, or who may have dashcam or private CCTV from the area.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0939 of 29 August, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media