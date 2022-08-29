Cole-Hamilton demands more Ukrainian refugee support ahead of Leith ship visit

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has renewed calls for the Ukrainian refugee scheme to be improved ahead of a visit to a cruise ship housing families fleeing the Russian invasion.

Mr Cole-Hamilton is set to visit the MS Victoria, which is moored in Leith, Edinburgh to house up to 1,700 people fleeing the Eastern European country, on Tuesday.

The Scottish Government paused its super sponsor scheme, which aims to allocate suitable homes for Ukrainians.

It is thought more than 11,500 displaced Ukrainians have arrived in Scotland through the sponsor scheme since the start of Russia’s invasion.

But the scheme was suspended due to a lack of adequate housing, the Scottish Government said.

A second cruise ship, the MS Ambition, will be docked in Glasgow to provide an extra 1,750 homes.

It is expected to be fully operational by September.

But Mr Cole-Hamilton said more needs to be done to support refugees seeking permanent housing, while also increasing the support local authorities with the vetting process of those offering to hose Ukrainians.

He has also urged free bus passes to be extended to all Ukrainian refugees for at least their first year in Scotland.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “When I first heard that new refugees were to be housed in a cruise ship docked at Leith, I was immediately concerned about the safety and suitability of this accommodation.

“I reached out to see if I could visit for myself and I am glad that after some false starts the Scottish Government have now arranged for this to happen.

“The Government has not covered itself in glory with the refugee scheme.

“The people of Scotland came forward to offer up their homes in their thousands but a lack of staff to vet hosts has meant that many Ukrainians have been forced into temporary accommodation or even left languishing waiting for a place.

“Charities are warning of failed placements and a backlog of cases which means that people cannot get out of Ukraine.

“The super sponsor scheme said “come here now” but there was a big gap between demand and the number of homes vetted and available.

“My wife and I know personally that it took months between signing up for the scheme and anyone reaching out.

“There is far more that needs to be done in terms of housing refugees, vetting hosts and making the most of the skills of those who have made it to Scotland.

Neil Gray, minister with special responsibilities for refugees from Ukraine, said: “I am looking forward to hosting a cross-party group of MSPs on the MS Victoria to show how it is providing accommodation and support to people who have fled the war in Ukraine.

“I offered this to all parties earlier this summer to reassure them of the standard of accommodation and support services in place.”

He said “significant action” is under way to increase the temporary accommodation capacity while maximising the number of people who can be placed with approved volunteer hosts.