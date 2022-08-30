Fall in Covid-related offences sees overall crime figures drop

The fall in coronavirus-related crimes has meant Scotland’s overall yearly crime figures have decreased by 5%.

Police in Scotland recorded 285,974 crimes in the year ending June 2022, down from 300,747 crimes during the previous 12 months.

This was driven by a reduction of crimes under Covid-related legislation, which went from 20,146 to 96. All other recorded crimes collectively increased by 2%.

However, overall recorded crimes are lower than pre-pandemic levels during the year to June 2018.

The Scottish Government’s quarterly Recorded Crime in Scotland publication showed non-sexual crimes of violence were 9% higher compared to the year ending June 2021.

Sexual crimes were 7% higher than the previous year and crimes of dishonesty were 9% higher.

Antisocial offences were 2% lower than the previous year and 14% lower compared to the year before June 2018.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said: “We know that Scotland continues to be a safe place to live, where the vast majority of people do not experience crime.

“The latest figures today show recorded crime is at the lowest level seen since 1974, and down 43% since 2006-07.

“This is welcome as it means that every year there are thousands fewer victims in Scotland than there were 15 years ago.

“But there is more to be done. Continuing to reduce crime and the harm it causes both individuals and our society as a whole is central to our ambitious vision to reform our justice system.”

He continued: “While the police cleared up more sexual crimes in 2021-22 than ever before, like many other countries, Scotland continues to see growth in reported cases.

“Multiple factors lie behind the increase including a greater willingness of victims to come forward, more historical reporting, more online offending and the impact of new legislation.

“We also remain absolutely committed to supporting our hardworking police officers as recruitment bounces back from the Covid period and the necessary closure of the Tulliallan training college to ensure the safe policing of the Cop26 climate summit.”