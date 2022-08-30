Search

30 Aug 2022

More than half of people waiting for NHS tests wait longer than six weeks

More than half of people waiting for NHS tests wait longer than six weeks

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Aug 2022 11:55 AM

More than half of Scots waiting for key diagnostic tests from the NHS have been waiting longer than six weeks, new figures show.

Waiting lists for the eight key diagnostic tests offered by the NHS have increased drastically since the pandemic, rising by 1.2% in the three months up to June 30 compared to the previous quarter.

Some 157,289 people were waiting for tests at the end of the last quarter, a rise of 1,884 from the three months up to March 31 and 42,036 (36.5%) from the same quarter last year.

The total number of people on waiting lists is 77.9% higher than the average number in the year before the pandemic.

The Scottish Government aims to ensure all patients wait no more than six weeks for tests.

But the recent figures from Public Health Scotland show 82,547 people were waiting longer than the target period – equivalent to about 52.5%.

In endoscopy, 63.3% of the 34,935 patients had been waiting longer than six weeks as of June 30.

The total number of people waiting for endoscopy tests rose from a 12-month, pre-pandemic average of 22,347.

Some 49.4% of the 122,354 people waiting for radiology tests had been on the list for more than six weeks.

Radiology testing waiting lists have almost doubled compared to the pre-pandemic average, rising from 66,074 to 122,354.

Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the figures represented a “ticking timebomb” in the NHS.

“These diagnostic tests are potentially life-saving, so it’s deeply worrying that the number of patients waiting for them has risen yet again.

“The increase in the number of people waiting for radiology tests, and in those waiting more than 12 months for endoscopies, is particularly concerning because it will impact on the speed of cancer detection rates, which is obviously a crucial factor in a patient’s survival chances.

“As with most of the problems in Scotland’s NHS, this one owes much to the SNP’s workforce planning failures. Humza Yousaf can’t continue to just wring his hands.

“He must act now to ensure our health service has the expert staff needed to address this backlog, so that patients are seen as quickly as possible.”

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said figures such as these were becoming “the norm” in Scotland.

“There are more patients struggling than there were 12 months ago and the Scottish Government needs to give its full attention to the NHS as we approach the winter months,” he added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media