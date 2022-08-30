Search

30 Aug 2022

More than a quarter of patients not being treated within 18-week target

More than a quarter of patients not being treated within 18-week target

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Aug 2022 2:55 PM

More than a quarter of patients are not being treated within a Scottish Government target of 18 weeks from referral, the latest figures show.

Public Health Scotland revealed on Tuesday that in the three months up to June 30, 73.6% of patients were reported as being treated within the timeframe.

The figure is 0.9% higher than in the previous quarter, but still falls well below the Scottish Government’s 90% target.

Some 209,912 patients were treated under the standard across all health boards except NHS Grampian and NHS Tayside.

There were 22% fewer people treated at quarter-end June 2022 when compared to quarter-end June 2019, which saw 269,687 patients, Public Health Scotland said.

Scottish Conservative health spokesperson Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “It’s a simple truth that the quicker patients begin treatment, the better their chances of recovery are – so these figures make for grim reading.

“The SNP Government can’t blame the pandemic for these unacceptable stats, because it is now eight years since they last met their target of 90% of patients being treated within 18 weeks.

“It’s awful that more than a quarter of patients are not being seen within that timeframe – and there is no discernible improvement in the situation.

“Our health boards remain hamstrung in their efforts to get on top of the problem by the SNP’s shocking workforce planning over several years which has left Scotland’s NHS frontline at breaking point.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Excessively long waits have grown as a result of the pandemic, which is why earlier this summer we introduced a new set of targets to address the backlog of planned care.

“These ambitious targets are just part of the wider NHS Recovery Plan and we continue to work with Health Boards to deliver an NHS that is fit for purpose and focused on delivering the right care, at the right time, in the right place.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media