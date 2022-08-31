Search

31 Aug 2022

Network to represent young people on Scottish islands launched

Network to represent young people on Scottish islands launched

A new youth network and website have been launched to bring together the voices of young people living on Scotland’s islands.

The Young Islanders Network will help to shape the delivery of a national plan for the islands created by the Scottish Government.

The network covers all islands and is aimed at people between the ages of five and 25.

Islands Secretary Mairi Gougeon visited Orkney for the launch of the network.

She said: “We loved this idea of grassroots youth representation from our island communities which is why we made a key commitment in our National Islands Plan to develop the Young Islanders Network.

“Today marks a really important milestone in terms of the Scottish Government’s work (towards) this commitment, and I would like to congratulate everyone involved and thank them for their hard work.

“It also gives me immense pleasure to invite representation from the Young Islanders Network to join the delivery group looking into the implementation of our plan for the islands, ensuring that it fully considers their interests and priorities, now and into the future.”

