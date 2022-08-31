Views sought on support for disabled children’s transition to adulthood

A survey has been launched to gauge opinions on the support available for disabled children and young people as they transition into adulthood.

A Holyrood committee is inviting disabled children, their families and carers to have their say as they scrutinise a proposed Bill.

Pam Duncan-Glancy’s Bill would introduce more structured support for disabled children as they become adults.

The legislation would mandate councils to produce a plan for each disabled child and young person, as well as requiring the Scottish Government to have a minister responsible for improving their opportunities.

Work on the proposed Disabled Children and Young People (Transitions to Adulthood) (Scotland) Bill was begun by Johann Lamont before the last Scottish Parliament election.

Sue Webber, convener of the Education, Children and Young People Committee, said: “A young person’s transition to adulthood is a critical stage in their lives and our committee wants to be sure that the right kind of support is available to help disabled children and young people as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.

“We want to hear the views of disabled children and young people, their parents and their carers on these proposals.

“We’re particularly keen to understand more about how the support that is currently available is viewed.”

The survey will remain open until October 27.