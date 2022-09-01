Search

01 Sept 2022

Decline in Scotland’s city population analysed in new report

Decline in Scotland’s city population analysed in new report

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Sept 2022 11:38 AM

Scots are swapping city life for smaller rural communities, according to new statistics.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) has delved deeper into figures which showed Scotland’s city population fell during the pandemic.

Estimates up to July 30, 2021 revealed a years-long trend had been reversed as some rural communities saw their population increase amid the decline of city living.

The NRS has now assessed almost 7,000 small geographic areas, or data zones, in Scotland to uncover more detail about the population change.

Data zones are a set of small areas covering the whole of Scotland and are used to understand the population of local communities.

The average data zone population in Scotland was 786 people in mid-2021.

The analysis found the number of people living in large urban areas had fallen by 5,600, or 0.3%, in mid-2021.

Meanwhile, the populations of rural areas, small towns and other urban areas had either increased or fallen more slowly than the previous year.

Accessible and remote areas had the largest increases in particular – by 13,200 (2%) and 4,700 (1.6%) respectively.

The Orkney Islands experienced the most population growth, with 66% of its data zones increasing, followed by Na h-Eileanan Siar (61%) and Shetland (60%).

In contrast, 19 out of 32 local authority areas experienced population decrease in more than half of their data zones.

Three areas in the west of Scotland saw the largest proportion of data zones decrease from mid-2020 to July 2021.

They are West Dunbartonshire, with 69% of data zones decreasing in population, followed by Renfrewshire (64%) and Inverclyde (62%).

However, most people still live in large urban areas, (38%), and other urban areas (34%), the data shows.

Esther Roughsedge, a statistician at NRS, said: “The population of small geographical areas changes over time for many reasons, including birth and deaths as well as migration inwards and outwards.

“Every council area has pockets of population growth and decline.

“In the latest year, the largest proportions of data zone increasing in population were mainly in rural and island council areas.

“This is quite different to the patterns we saw the previous year.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media