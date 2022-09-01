Search

01 Sept 2022

Coronavirus deaths fall in weekly update

Coronavirus deaths fall in weekly update

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Sept 2022 12:55 PM

Confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths in Scotland fell in the week to Sunday, according to the latest figures.

Data from National Records of Scotland shows 41 deaths were registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate in the week to August 28.

This was 17 fewer than in the previous week.

As of Sunday, there have been 15,592 deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Meanwhile, separate figures from Public Health Scotland show a fall in the number of people in hospital with Covid-19.

In the week ending August 28, there were on average 699 patients in hospital with the virus, a 14.7% decrease from the previous week when there were 819 on average.

There were six new admissions to intensive care with a laboratory confirmed test of Covid-19 in the week to Sunday, a decrease of five from the previous week.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media