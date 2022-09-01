Coronavirus deaths fall in weekly update

Confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths in Scotland fell in the week to Sunday, according to the latest figures.

Data from National Records of Scotland shows 41 deaths were registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate in the week to August 28.

This was 17 fewer than in the previous week.

As of Sunday, there have been 15,592 deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Meanwhile, separate figures from Public Health Scotland show a fall in the number of people in hospital with Covid-19.

In the week ending August 28, there were on average 699 patients in hospital with the virus, a 14.7% decrease from the previous week when there were 819 on average.

There were six new admissions to intensive care with a laboratory confirmed test of Covid-19 in the week to Sunday, a decrease of five from the previous week.