01 Sept 2022

173,000 estimated to have long Covid in Scotland as Lib Dems call for action

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Sept 2022 1:25 PM

Some 173,000 people in Scotland are estimated to be suffering from long Covid, new figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) released estimates of the prevalence of the condition on Thursday.

Long Covid is when people who contract the illness suffer long-term symptoms like excess fatigue or shortness of breath.

The ONS said 75,000 of the 173,000 with long Covid could have had it for over a year.

The Scottish Lib Dems have repeated calls for dedicated long Covid clinics, as well as the training of specialist nurses, access to rehab for sufferers and the promise of no detriment for staff forced to spend long stretches off work due to the condition.

“173,000 Scots are suffering from long Covid but when it comes to care and support their government is nowhere to be found,” Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said.

“The SNP and Greens have ignored their pleas for help and consistently neglected all those whose lives have thrown into disarray by the condition.

“Rates of long Covid are higher in Scotland than they are in England, Wales and Northern Ireland so the government cannot use the excuse that the demand for services is not there.

“The First Minister (Nicola Sturgeon) is devoting twice as much money to her efforts to break up the UK as she is to helping those people suffering long Covid.

“We need to see dedicated clinics across Scotland and a commitment to country-wide access to long Covid physiotherapy and multi-disciplinary rehab.”

