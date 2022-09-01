Search

01 Sept 2022

Boundary review under way for Scottish Parliament constituencies

Boundary review under way for Scottish Parliament constituencies

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Sept 2022 2:48 PM

A review of the Scottish Parliament’s electoral boundaries is under way.

Boundaries Scotland confirmed the start of the review, covering the 70 mainland constituencies, on Thursday.

It will aim to ensure all constituencies and regions in Scotland are of a similar electoral size, taking into account local authority areas and special geographical circumstances.

The constituencies of Na h-Eileanan an Iar, Orkney Islands and Shetland Islands are protected in legislation, and so are excluded from proposed changes.

The overall number of MSPs – 129 – is also fixed in legislation and will not be altered.

Boundaries Scotland said that since the last review, which reported in 2010, there has been “significant change” in the country’s electorate, including the extension of voting in Scottish Parliament elections to those aged 16 and 17 and significant increases or decreases in some areas.

The provisional proposals for consultation are expected to be published in spring next year.

Should the report on the review be approved by ministers in the Scottish Parliament, the new boundaries will be effective at the next Holyrood election, set for May 2026.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media