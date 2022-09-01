Boundary review under way for Scottish Parliament constituencies

A review of the Scottish Parliament’s electoral boundaries is under way.

Boundaries Scotland confirmed the start of the review, covering the 70 mainland constituencies, on Thursday.

It will aim to ensure all constituencies and regions in Scotland are of a similar electoral size, taking into account local authority areas and special geographical circumstances.

The constituencies of Na h-Eileanan an Iar, Orkney Islands and Shetland Islands are protected in legislation, and so are excluded from proposed changes.

The overall number of MSPs – 129 – is also fixed in legislation and will not be altered.

Boundaries Scotland said that since the last review, which reported in 2010, there has been “significant change” in the country’s electorate, including the extension of voting in Scottish Parliament elections to those aged 16 and 17 and significant increases or decreases in some areas.

The provisional proposals for consultation are expected to be published in spring next year.

Should the report on the review be approved by ministers in the Scottish Parliament, the new boundaries will be effective at the next Holyrood election, set for May 2026.