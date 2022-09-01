Search

01 Sept 2022

Watchdog appointed for Scotland’s judicial complaints process

Watchdog appointed for Scotland’s judicial complaints process

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Sept 2022 3:59 PM

Scotland’s fourth Judicial Complaints Reviewer has been appointed by the Justice Secretary.

James Mollison is a panel chairman for the General Teaching Council for Scotland and has more than 20 years experience in risk and quality assurance roles in large companies.

The reviewer offers a free service for anyone unhappy with the way a complaint about the conduct of a member of the judiciary – including judges and sheriffs – has been handled by the Judicial Office for Scotland.

Created in 2008, the reviewer has powers to carry out an independent review into how complaints have been handled.

The reviewer can make a referral to the Lord President, head of the judiciary in Scotland, to consider what action may be required.

Mr Mollison has been appointed for three years.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said: “To uphold a modern, person-centred justice system it is important that the judiciary are held to the high standards expected of them.

“We are committed to improving everyone’s experiences of the justice system where possible, and as part of that it is vital there is a completely independent, fair and transparent process where people can access support and make complaints when needed.

“Mr Mollison brings a wealth of experience dealing with professional complaints to this role and I am sure that he will play an important part in ensuring the rules in place are being properly followed.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media