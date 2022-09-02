Search

02 Sept 2022

Covid rates in Scotland continue downward slide

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Sept 2022 1:38 PM

The rate of Covid-19 infection in Scotland has continued its downward trajectory, new figures show.

The Covid infection survey published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates that one in 55 people in Scotland had the virus in the week to August 23.

According to the ONS, the figure equates to 1.82% of the population, or 96,000 people.

The figure dropped substantially from one in 40 the week before.

Of the four UK nations, Northern Ireland’s rate was the highest, with one in 50 people believed to have the virus during that time period.

The figure is one in 65 people in Wales and one in 60 in England.

Kara Steel, the senior statistician on the survey, said: “Today’s data shows infection levels continue to decrease across most of the UK, with the number of people with Covid-19 in England now estimated to be under one million for the first time since early June.

“Though there is an uncertain trend in Northern Ireland, it is too early to say if this marks the end of the recent decrease.

“We will monitor the data closely to understand the impact of schools returning across the UK.”

News

