04 Sept 2022

Tributes paid as body found in search for missing academic

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Sept 2022 1:43 PM

Abertay University paid tribute to one of its academics as a body was found after he was reported missing.

A search was launched after Dr Andy Samuel, 59, was reported missing, having been last seen off Kinloch, the Isle of Rum, at midnight on Tuesday.

Dr Samuel was last seen going from his yacht to a dinghy, which was found on Thursday.

The body has not yet been formally identified but Mr Samuel’s family have been notified.

Police said there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

Professor Liz Bacon, the vice chancellor of Abertay, said Dr Samuel’s death was a “significant shock”, praising the sociology lecturer as “well known, liked and respected”.

“Andy was an important and influential figure at Abertay and worked at the University for more than two decades, providing academic tuition to generations of our students.

“His research interests were in land reform, bothy culture and many other areas.

“He also took an active role in the British Sociological Society, organising their Scottish Study Group, and served as director and chairman of the Centre for Human Ecology.

“Andy was a highly engaged member of staff who was passionate about his work and he served on University Court for two terms and as president of the Abertay branch of the University and College Union.

“He will be greatly missed by our staff, students and alumni and we are offering support to all in the University community at this sad time.”

News

