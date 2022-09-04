Search

04 Sept 2022

Tributes paid to former Glasgow City Council Labour leader Malcolm Cunning

Staff Reporter

04 Sept 2022 6:25 PM

The former leader of Glasgow Labour, councillor Malcolm Cunning, has died following “a short time in hospital”.

Mr Cunning, 65, served as a councillor in the city for just under 20 years.

His death was announced by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar on Sunday.

He represented Labour for Linn Ward on Glasgow City Council and was the leader of Glasgow Labour from 2019 until earlier this year.

Mr Cunning was appointed as a bailie after his party came within one seat of defeating the SNP in Glasgow during the local government elections in May this year.

The Glasgow Labour group said they were “hugely shocked and saddened” at the news of his death on Sunday morning, and paid tribute to a “kind and decent man, with a passion for his family, history and education”.

Mr Sarwar said: “Sad to share the news that Malcolm Cunning has died.

“He took me on some of my first trips campaigning as a teen and I remember so clearly his passion to build a better world.

“He loved Glasgow and he loved our party. My thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was “very sad to hear this news”.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I first knew Malcolm when he was councillor for the old Strathbungo ward in my constituency.

“He was a man deeply committed to his party but always courteous on the campaign trail. My condolences to his family and Labour colleagues.”

Former first minister Jack McConnell said: “I first campaigned with Malcolm Cunning over 40 years ago.

“He was always quietly committed, hard-working and very decent, intolerant of fools and passionate about social justice.

“Glasgow and Scottish Labour have lost a lovely man. Condolences to his family and many friends.”

