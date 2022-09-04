Search

04 Sept 2022

Big names join hundreds of cyclists in event to end homelessness

Big names join hundreds of cyclists in event to end homelessness

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Sept 2022 6:40 PM

Sir Chris Hoy, Elaine C. Smith and Gregor Townsend were among the big names who joined hundreds of other cyclists on Sunday in a fundraising event aiming to end homelessness.

Social Bite’s Break the Cycle saw participants take on a 66-mile cycle from Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow to Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield stadium, as part of either Team Hoy or Team Tom Smith.

Team Tom Smith, led by Glasgow Warriors’ managing director and former Scotland rugby international Al Kellock, will donate 10% of its fundraising to a trust in aid of the family of former Scotland and British & Irish Lions prop Tom Smith, who died earlier this year.

Additional 20-mile and three-mile cycle routes ensured there were fundraising opportunities for all ages and ability levels, while virtual challenges allowed people from all over the country to take part.

Fitness guru Mr Motivator ensured the cyclists were warmed up at the starting lines, before joining them again in Edinburgh to warm down and enjoy a festival atmosphere, music and a comedy routine by Ms Smith.

Fundraising is open for the rest of the month, with the total raised so far including an anonymous donation of £500,000 towards plans by Social Bite to build a new village in the Greater Glasgow area.

Josh Littlejohn, chief executive and co-founder of Social Bite, said: “What a thrill it’s been to have Break the Cycle back bigger and better than ever before.

“We’re really thankful to our star supporters Sir Chris, Al, Shanaze (Reade), Elaine and Jennifer (Reoch), as well as the thousand passionate fundraisers who’ve made the whole event so special.

“We know times are tough at the moment for everyone, so we really do appreciate that so many people have got on board this year to fundraise.

“The money raised will help us provide vital support to people across the country who’ve experienced homelessness.

“This can be through a variety of means, from our plans to build two new villages, to empowering people into employment, or by providing people with free, fresh food when they need it most.

“It’s been fantastic to see so many people come together for what’s been an incredible event. The hard work continues now as we put the money raised to good use and help break the cycle of homelessness.

“We’re all very grateful to all of our supporters and partners who have helped push the campaign forward.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media