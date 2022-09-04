Search

05 Sept 2022

New campaign encouraging people to seek advice over money worries

New campaign encouraging people to seek advice over money worries

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Sept 2022 1:25 AM

A new campaign is encouraging people to seek advice as the cost-of-living crisis continues to squeeze household budgets.

Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) launched Our Advice Adds Up on Monday ahead of a further increase in energy bills this autumn.

The charity is calling on anyone concerned about their finances to get in touch through its public advice site, interactive self-help tools such as www.moneymap.scot, or through a local Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB).

It reported that since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, around one in five people who have come to the Citizens Advice network for help have made some form of gain – with the average financial value being more than £4,400.

This has included direct cash payments and benefits such as free school uniforms.

CAS chief executive Derek Mitchell said: “The Citizens Advice network has been helping people in Scotland since the Second World War and we are here to help people during this crisis.

“Advisers in CABs across the country get real results, with one in five people who seek advice seeing some sort of financial gain, the average value of which is over £4,400.

“That can be life-changing for people – the advice really does add up.

“The network helped over 171,000 people last year, and a further 2.5 million people checked our online advice pages.

“The crucial thing to understand is we are for everyone, regardless of background or circumstance. Our advice is confidential, impartial and free. We don’t charge people for advice and we don’t judge either – we just help.

“This crisis is on the scale of the pandemic, and need to see a similar sort of response to it in the coming days from policy-makers.

Meanwhile, CABs in communities across Scotland will be on the frontline of this crisis helping people.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media