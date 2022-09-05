Body found in search for missing man Daniel Rooney

A body has been found in the search for a man who was reported missing over the weekend.
Daniel Rooney’s disappearance was reported to police after he went missing from Rutherglen in South Lanarkshire on Saturday at about 10.40pm.
A police appeal was launched shortly after to help trace the 37-year-old.
Officers confirmed a body had been found in the search for Mr Rooney in Glasgow on Sunday.
Identification is yet to take place but Mr Rooney’s family have been made aware.
A police spokesperson said: “A body has been found in Glasgow during searches for Daniel Rooney, 37, who had been reported missing from Rutherglen.
“He is yet to be formally identified but Mr Rooney’s family has been made aware.
“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances.”
