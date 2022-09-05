Search

05 Sept 2022

Scottish Tories get new MSP at Holyrood as Dean Lockhart quits for net zero job

Scottish Tories get new MSP at Holyrood as Dean Lockhart quits for net zero job

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Sept 2022 6:02 PM

The Tories will have a new MSP at Holyrood after Dean Lockhart announced he was quitting the Scottish Parliament for a new post.

Mr Lockhart, who was the convener of the Parliament’s Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee, said he was taking up a “new opportunity” with a body which works with politicians and others towards net zero targets.

As he is starting the new job with immediate effect, Roz McCall has replaced him as a list MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife.

Mr Lockhart, who was first elected to Holyrood in 2016, said it had been an “absolute privilege” to represent the area for the last six years.

He added: “Given the vital importance of addressing climate change and delivering on net zero targets, I have decided to accept an offer to join a business organisation that works together with governments, local authorities and third sector bodies, and that will help finance and deliver net zero targets across the UK.”

He thanked Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross for his “outstanding leadership and support”.

Mr Ross said: “I would like to thank Dean for his sterling work in the parliament and wish him well in his new venture, where he will continue his work in tackling the challenges of climate change.

“I look forward to working with Roz, who will now continue her long-standing efforts to deliver real improvements in people’s daily lives from Holyrood.

“Like the rest of the Scottish Conservative group, she will work tirelessly to hold this SNP administration to account and focus on the real priorities of Scotland’s people.”

Ms McCall said she was “delighted and honoured” to be joining the Scottish Conservative group at Holyrood.

She vowed: “As an MSP I will work to reverse the erosion of local democracy, to hold the SNP government to account, and to provide alternative, new and imaginative, positive policies to benefit the people of Mid Scotland and Fife, and Scotland as a whole.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media