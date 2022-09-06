Good and satisfactory school buildings at record number – education secretary

The number of school buildings in a “good” or “satisfactory” condition has reached a record number, Scotland’s Education Secretary has said, but around one in 10 are still ranked as “poor” or “bad” according to new statistics.

Some 90.4% of schools were in a “good” or “satisfactory” condition in April 2022, according to this year’s School Estates Statistics, released on Tuesday, with 91.7% of students being taught in schools with this ranking.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said there were now a “record number of schools in good or satisfactory condition”.

According to the statistics, there were 713 schools inspected that were rated “good” and 1,526 rated “satisfactory”, making up 90.4% of institutions in Scotland. In 2016, 84% were ranked in these categories.

Inspectors rate 232 buildings as “poor” in 2022, a fall from 241 the year previous, while two were rated “bad”, a rise from just one in the year before.

Together, these figures represent 8.3% of pupils and 9.4% of schools, a drop from 9.8% the year previous and 16% in 2016, respectively.

Some four schools, or 0.4%, were not inspected, according to the report.

Ms Somerville said: “These latest statistics illustrate how our investment is making a real difference to thousands of children and young people, with a record 281,070 children now being educated in good condition schools.”

But Pam Gosal, Scottish Conservative education spokeswoman, said it was “unacceptable that almost 60,000 Scottish pupils are still being taught in sub-standard school buildings every day”.

“The next generation have already endured more than two years of disruption to their education,” she said.

“The least these pupils – and their teachers – deserve now that they’re back in the classroom is buildings that are fit for purpose.”

Figures have also shown the number of children receiving free school meals has climbed to 215,053, which Ms Somerville described as “encouraging”.