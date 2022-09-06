Family of ‘extremely sharp’ man killed in Edinburgh crash pay tribute

The family of a man killed in a collision with a car in Edinburgh have paid tribute to an “extremely sharp and intelligent man”.

Michael Greens, 25, died on Saturday September 3 after colliding with a BMW 3 Series on the A720 City Bypass near the Straiton junction.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family said in a statement: “Michael was an extremely sharp and intelligent man who would astound and entertain us with his wit and knowledge.

“He was a student of science and history, with a passion for fitness and historical re-enactment.

“A joy to be around, he touched the hearts of those who knew him.

“He will be sorely missed by parents, Billy and Sadie, and brother, Daniel.”

The 39-year-old male driver of the BMW was unhurt.

Sergeant Barry Sommerville, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Michael’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“Our enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and I would ask anyone with information which could help to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage which could help our investigation.”