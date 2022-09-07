Search

07 Sept 2022

Staff and visitors in care homes given go-ahead to ditch face coverings

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Sept 2022 12:25 PM

A recommendation for staff and visitors at care homes to wear face coverings is being dropped by the Scottish Government.

Social care minister Kevin Stewart said the move was the “latest step in our path to recovering from the pandemic”.

It comes in the wake of the “phenomenal success” of the coronavirus vaccination programme, Mr Stewart added.

More than 12 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered across the country – with the scheme credited with causing a drop in infections as well as reducing the severity of illness amongst those who do contract the virus.

Under the new Scottish Government guidelines, social care staff and visitors are no longer being advised to wear face masks at all times.

However masks and face coverings could still be recommended in certain circumstances, such as if there is a local outbreak of the virus.

Individuals will also continue to be able to wear a mask if they choose to do so.

Care providers have been told to implement the new guidance from September 14 onwards – or earlier if they are ready to do so.

Speaking as the change was announced, Mr Stewart said: “Our phenomenally successful vaccination programme has driven down infections and saved the NHS from untold pressures.

“Removing the need for facemasks in social care settings including care homes is the latest step in our path to recovering from the pandemic.

“This will make communication and relationships easier in care settings, benefiting mental health and promoting the rights and choices of those working in and using social care.”

