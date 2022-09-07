Search

07 Sept 2022

SQA strike to go ahead as union rejects new pay offer

SQA strike to go ahead as union rejects new pay offer

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Sept 2022 6:03 PM

Strikes at the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) will go ahead on Thursday, after a new pay offer failed to halt the industrial action.

Unite says up to 55,000 exam appeals could be affected by the strike, dismissing the revised pay deal as a “cynical publicity stunt”.

The strike at the exams body will begin on September 8 and continue next week on September 15 and 16.

Union officials also announced six further dates for strike action in late September and early October, as well as an overtime ban.

Earlier on Wednesday, SQA chief executive Fiona Robertson appeared at a Holyrood committee and told MSPs a new offer had been tabled.

She said: “I appreciate there’s been concern about the impact of potential industrial action at SQA on the appeals process.

“I share that concern.

“I can confirm that following agreement by the Scottish Government a revised pay offer was put to SQA unions on Monday night and I hope they accept.”

Unite said the revised pay offer still represented a real terms pay cut for the lowest-paid staff.

The union said for nearly half the workforce the consolidated pay offer was as low as 3.3%.

General Secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s SQA members are set to take different forms of industrial action due to a pay offer which still represents a substantial real terms pay cut for the lowest paid.

“It is completely unacceptable and we will stand up for our members’ jobs, pay and conditions at the SQA because they deserve better.”

Alison MacLean, Unite industrial officer, said: “Industrial action will go ahead at the SQA and it will continue until a fair pay offer is on the table.

“This will severely disrupt up to 55,000 student appeals.

“Talks through Acas have barely moved us forward one inch.

“The reason for this is because the SQA have in effect been prevented from tabling an improved offer by the Scottish Government due to the various public sector pay disputes.

“The last-minute offer is nothing but a cynical publicity stunt designed to blame the workers who have no option but to take industrial action due to the procrastination displayed by both the SQA and Scottish Government.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media