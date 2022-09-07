Search

08 Sept 2022

House prices rise in August as number of potential home buyers fall

08 Sept 2022 1:25 AM

The number of people looking to buy a house in Scotland fell again in August but house prices continued to rise due to lower supply levels, according to the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

Last month’s results showed house prices in Scotland continued to rise, but inquiries, sales and new instructions all dropped.

RICS say there has been a downturn in activity that has been evident in the survey’s figures for several months, with August being the fourth consecutive month of negative readings with a net balance of minus 25% of Scottish respondents recorded.

Around 32% of respondents in Scotland reported an increase in average house prices during August and prices are expected to be higher in a year’s time.

Craig Henderson, of Graham & Sibbald in Ayrshire, said: “As increasing inflation rates affect confidence, we are seeing caution being exercised in most market sectors, but demand still appears to outstrip supply.

“This is likely to continue through the autumn months, but increasing energy bills may affect confidence. It could be an interesting few months ahead.”

John Brown, of John Brown And Company in Edinburgh, said: “Expected caution is now more obvious as buyers react to cost increases but demand is still positive.

“The market for flats of which there are always more for sale is sensitive to pricing and purchaser ability to complete. Family housing with limited supply line is still competitive.”

Senior economist Tarrant Parsons commented: “Concerns over the economic backdrop and rising interest rates continue to take their toll on market momentum, with strong activity early in the year now giving way to a more subdued picture.

“Moreover, given projections for the UK economy point to a potential recession emerging towards the end of 2022, respondents envisage housing sales continuing to slip in the coming months.

“For the time being at least, the lack of stock available on the market is still providing support to house prices, which continue to rise, even if the pace of growth has cooled over recent months.”

News

