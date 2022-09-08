Search

08 Sept 2022

Covid deaths fall to second lowest weekly total this year

Covid deaths fall to second lowest weekly total this year

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Sept 2022 11:55 AM

Covid deaths in Scotland have reached the lowest level for three months, the latest weekly figures show.

In the week commencing August 29 there were 30 deaths involving the virus, National Records of Scotland said – the second lowest weekly total recorded this year.

The figures, which include all deaths where Covid-19 is mentioned on someone’s death certificate, are down by 11 on the previous seven days.

The weekly total is also the lowest it has been since the week commencing May 30 – when 20 deaths were recorded.

As of September 4 2022, there have been a total of 15,622 deaths registered in Scotland where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

The latest weekly figures showed there were no coronavirus deaths in fourth health board areas – NHS Dumfries and Galloway, NHS Orkney, NHS Shetland and NHS Western Isles.

In NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, the largest health board in Scotland, there were seven deaths.

Of the 30 deaths where Covid was mentioned, 23 took place in hospitals, with three in care homes and four in non-institutional settings.

Overall there were 1,067 deaths recorded in Scotland in the week commencing August 29, with this total 4% above the five-year average.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media