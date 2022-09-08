Covid deaths fall to second lowest weekly total this year

Covid deaths in Scotland have reached the lowest level for three months, the latest weekly figures show.

In the week commencing August 29 there were 30 deaths involving the virus, National Records of Scotland said – the second lowest weekly total recorded this year.

The figures, which include all deaths where Covid-19 is mentioned on someone’s death certificate, are down by 11 on the previous seven days.

The weekly total is also the lowest it has been since the week commencing May 30 – when 20 deaths were recorded.

As of September 4 2022, there have been a total of 15,622 deaths registered in Scotland where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

The latest weekly figures showed there were no coronavirus deaths in fourth health board areas – NHS Dumfries and Galloway, NHS Orkney, NHS Shetland and NHS Western Isles.

As at 4 September, 15,622 COVID-related deaths registered. 30 registered in the latest week, 11 fewer deaths than previous week. Deaths from all causes in Scotland in this week: 1,067, which is 39, or 4%, more than the 5 yr avg. #NRSStats #COVID pic.twitter.com/BH0TbHJmKa — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) September 8, 2022

In NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, the largest health board in Scotland, there were seven deaths.

Of the 30 deaths where Covid was mentioned, 23 took place in hospitals, with three in care homes and four in non-institutional settings.

Overall there were 1,067 deaths recorded in Scotland in the week commencing August 29, with this total 4% above the five-year average.