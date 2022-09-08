Search

08 Sept 2022

Soaring energy costs could leave towns without nightlife, industry warns

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Sept 2022 11:55 AM

Town and city centres could be left with little or no nightlife or hospitality as businesses face “unsurvivable” energy costs, an industry body has warned.

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) Scotland said bold and decisive action is needed from the UK and Scottish governments to save the sector, including the introduction of an affordable cap on energy for small businesses.

It said that unlike domestic energy users, who have seen unit prices double over the last 12 months to the current price cap of 28p per KWh, businesses do not benefit from the energy price cap and so are fully exposed to unlimited rising costs.

This has resulted in unit charges rocketing from an average of 15p per kWh over the last few years to 90p or more per kWh today.

At this price, small but energy-intensive businesses such as cafes, pubs, clubs and restaurants could see annual energy bills surge from around £20,000 to £120,000 or more, which NTIA Scotland said would put most at risk of immediate insolvency.

Mike Grieve, chairman of NTIA Scotland, said: “With many hospitality businesses already operating on reduced hours due to post lockdown pressures, including the recruitment crisis, inflation, increased wage costs, rising wholesale prices and the overall cost-of-living crisis, the current situation where energy costs are spiralling completely out of control threatens the very existence of our industry across the UK.

“Without urgent intervention from both the UK and Scottish governments to provide direct help to businesses, and to impose an affordable cap on energy, there will be little or no nightlife or hospitality left in our town and city centres within a matter of months.

“This existential threat not only impacts business and employment and therefore livelihoods, but potentially devastates the rich cultural fabric of our towns and cities.”

The NTIA is calling on the UK Government to reduce VAT to 12.5% or lower for all hospitality sector premises with immediate effect.

It also said small businesses should be included in the domestic energy price cap, with prices frozen at no higher than the current cap of around 28p per kWh.

It is calling on the Scottish Government to pass along the full 12 months of 50% rates reduction for this financial year that has been given to businesses south of the border, which it said has already been funded by the Treasury for businesses in Scotland, rather than the three months of support given by Holyrood which has now expired.

Gavin Stevenson, vice-chairman of NTIA Scotland, said the sector has reached “crisis point”.

He said: “Annual energy costs under the pricing available now are simply unsurvivable for most small businesses, and it is long past time for government to act quickly if we are to save jobs and protect the future of the economy.”

