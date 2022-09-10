Search

10 Sept 2022

Attempted murder investigation launched after Ayrshire fire

Staff Reporter

10 Sept 2022 6:20 PM

An attempted murder investigation has been launched after a group of around 10 people fled the scene following reports of a fire and damaged windows in Ayrshire.

Emergency services were called to reports of the group damaging windows and setting fire to a door at Caprington Gardens in Kilmarnock, around 11.40pm on Friday.

Police say the suspects ran from the scene.

The fire was extinguished and there were no injuries, but the incident is being treated as attempted murder.

Detective Sergeant Michael Allison said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident, which we believe was targeted. We are following a number of lines of enquiry.

“There were around 10 people outside the flats and we are carrying out enquiries in the area and checking local CCTV footage to gather more information to identify those responsible as soon as possible.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Caprington Gardens late on Friday evening who may have seen something suspicious, or who has any information that will assist our investigation, to contact 101 quoting reference number 4553 of September 9.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

