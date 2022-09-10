Nine-year-old boy missing in Dunbar found, police say

A nine-year-old boy missing from East Lothian has been traced safe and well, police have said.
Austin McGovern had been missing since 7.05pm on Friday. Police said it was “totally out of character” for him to go missing.
Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances.
Superintendent Arron Clinkscales said: “We are pleased to confirm that Austin has been traced and his family have been updated. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public and media for sharing our appeals.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.