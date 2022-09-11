Two taken to hospital after motorcycle crash

Two people have been taken to hospital after the motorcycle they were riding was involved in a crash.

Police Scotland said the blue Yamaha XJR bike was in collision with a yellow Ford EcoSport car on the A714 near Glentrool in Galloway, in the south-west of Scotland, at about 5.30pm on Saturday.

A 61-year-old man, who was driving the motorbike, and a 60-year-old who was his pillion passenger, were taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary in Dumfries after the incident.

Two people, aged 30 and 31, who were in the car were both uninjured, Police Scotland said.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash.

Pc Liza Murdoch said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicles before the crash to get in touch.

“We are particularly interested in speaking with the driver of a red van and other motorcyclists who were seen in the area shortly before the crash.

“I am also asking anyone who may have dashcam footage that could assist our inquiries to contact us.”