Search

11 Sept 2022

Two taken to hospital after motorcycle crash

Two taken to hospital after motorcycle crash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Sept 2022 2:25 PM

Two people have been taken to hospital after the motorcycle they were riding was involved in a crash.

Police Scotland said the blue Yamaha XJR bike was in collision with a yellow Ford EcoSport car on the A714 near Glentrool in Galloway, in the south-west of Scotland, at about 5.30pm on Saturday.

A 61-year-old man, who was driving the motorbike, and a 60-year-old who was his pillion passenger, were taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary in Dumfries after the incident.

Two people, aged 30 and 31, who were in the car were both uninjured, Police Scotland said.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash.

Pc Liza Murdoch said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicles before the crash to get in touch.

“We are particularly interested in speaking with the driver of a red van and other motorcyclists who were seen in the area shortly before the crash.

“I am also asking anyone who may have dashcam footage that could assist our inquiries to contact us.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media