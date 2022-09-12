Search

12 Sept 2022

Covid rates in Scotland rise following weeks of decline

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Sept 2022 12:26 PM

Coronavirus rates in Scotland have increased slightly after weeks of decline, according to new figures.

The Covid infection survey published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates around one in 50 people had the virus in the week to August 28.

According to the ONS, the figures equate to 1.98% of the population, or 104,400 people.

It is a slight increase from the week before, where an estimated one in 55 people had Covid-19.

The downward trajectory continued in England and Wales, according to the statistics, where an estimate of one in 70 and one in 95 people respectively had the virus.

In Northern Ireland, the figure is one in 50 – meaning Scotland had one of the highest rates of the four UK nations.

News

