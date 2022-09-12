Search

12 Sept 2022

New treatment for advanced prostate cancer approved for use in Scotland

New treatment for advanced prostate cancer approved for use in Scotland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Sept 2022 4:59 PM

The use of a novel hormonal therapy by men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer has been approved by the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC).

Apalutamide was considered for use to treat adults with prostate cancer that has spread to other parts of the body.

Used alongside androgen deprivation therapy, apalutamide blocks the actions of testosterone and androgens, helping in slowing down the growth of the cancer.

Its use has life-extending benefits and offers an alternative treatment option to docetaxel chemotherapy, which carries significant side effects.

It is also an alternative to abiraterone, which was approved for use in January 2020.

The SMC said that in making its decision it also took into account a confidential discount offered by the manufacturers of the treatment which improves its cost-effectiveness.

Joseph Woollcott, policy and health influencing manager at Prostate Cancer UK, welcomed the move.

He said: “We are pleased by this decision, which will give men with advanced prostate cancer another life-extending treatment option.

“This is particularly important for men who can’t tolerate existing treatments and who would otherwise miss out on valuable additional time with their loved ones.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media