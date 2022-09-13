Search

13 Sept 2022

Unemployment drops to record low in Scotland

Unemployment in Scotland has fallen to a record low, according to latest figures.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that the unemployment rate for those aged 16 and over was 3.1% between May and July.

This was down on the period between April and June this year when the unemployment rate was 3.2%, and is the lowest level since records began in 1992.

It was also below the unemployment rate across the UK, where it was 3.6%.

The employment rate for those aged 16 to 64 in Scotland was 75.2% between May and July, which was 0.3% down on the previous quarter.

This was below the UK-wide employment rate of 75.4% for that age group.

